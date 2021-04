AKRON, Ohio (WJW) -- The Akron Civic Theatre underwent a massive renovation during the pandemic shutdown. Now the historic theatre is ready to open its doors and guests can enjoy the breathtaking updates and additions. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton toured the theatre to see all of the beautiful updates and also visited the brand new spaces added to the Akron Civic Theatre campus. Click here to learn more about the Akron Civic Theatre.