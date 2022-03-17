CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Rocco Whelan has the Fahrenheit food truck fired up and corned beef sandwiches ready to go! Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton previewed the St Patrick’s Day festivities from Public Square with Chef Rocco. Plus Kenny got a very special sneak peek inside Rocco’s future restaurant located on Public Square in a very historic spot. To learn more about the St Patrick’s Day Parade click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction