St. Malachi Church Run offers festive event that keeps mission going

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s the 41st anniversary of a classic Cleveland run! The St. Malachi Church Run is the church’s biggest fundraiser that keeps the mission of feeding, clothing and offering shelter to those in need. The annual event starts with a Mass, followed by a 2 or 5 mile run, plus loads of Irish entertainment, and lots of outrageous costumes. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton is the host of this year’s pre-race festivities this year and he previews the event. Click here to learn more about the St. Malachi Church Run.