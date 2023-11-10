CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Artist Daniel Arsham is known all over the world for his talent and sculptures. Born in Cleveland, the acclaimed sculptor’s work is the focus of a new show at The Sculpture Center in Cleveland. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits the Daniel Arsham: Score and Sound exhibit at The Sculpture Center. The exhibit runs through January 27th, 2024.
Sculpture Center celebrates work of famous Cleveland born artist
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
