CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Artist Daniel Arsham is known all over the world for his talent and sculptures. Born in Cleveland, the acclaimed sculptor’s work is the focus of a new show at The Sculpture Center in Cleveland. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits the Daniel Arsham: Score and Sound exhibit at The Sculpture Center. The exhibit runs through January 27th, 2024.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction