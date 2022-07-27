CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — INTRO Cleveland is a brand new 9-story building with 300 luxury apartments and retail space. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton takes a tour of one of the biggest projects to hit Ohio City in decades and checks out the amenities, views, and a rooftop pool and hot tub. Click here to learn more about INTRO Cleveland.
Rooftop Pool, Downtown Views –Tour Cleveland’s newest luxury apartment
by: Kenny Crumpton
