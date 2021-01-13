‘Roam the Winter WonderLand’ and support small local business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — “Roam the Winter WonderLand” is a new project that encourages you to get out and explore sixteen different Cleveland neighborhoods and support local businesses. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton explains the unique partnership between Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, Destination Cleveland and Downtown Cleveland Alliance to showcase these unique neighborhoods and small businesses. The goal of the project is to encourage residents to support locally owned restaurants, shops and hospitality businesses. You can learn more about this unique project by clicking here.



