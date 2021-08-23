Kenny shows us how the road to U.S. Tennis Open runs through Cleveland

Kickin' It With Kenny
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio(WJW) – The road to the U.S. Tennis Open runs through downtown Cleveland this week. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton, with tennis racket in hand, checks out all the festivities including the temporary stadium courts constructed at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland’s Flats West Bank for the inaugural 2021 Tennis in the Land. The event brings the world’s most-watched women’s sport (tennis) to Cleveland for the first time in history. Click here for more information about the inuagural 2021 Tennis in the Land event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 I-Team

More I-Team
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral