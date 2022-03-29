CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you are a wine lover, then get ready for what could be one of the best wine weekends in Cleveland. It’s the inaugural year for The Cleveland International Wine Festival. It happens April 1-3 on Cleveland’s Flats East Bank and will offer 3 days of pairings, tastings, dinners, and classes.

Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton previews the event that is hosted by Lago Custom Events and Taste CLE. Click here for more information.

