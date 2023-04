KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Quilts 2023 is happening at Lake Metroparks Farmpark in Kirtland and the show has over 200 amazing works of art on display. These quilts were made by regional Northeast Ohio artists and quilters from neighboring states. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gives us an up close look at the details, stitching and talent that goes into this breathtaking exhibition.

