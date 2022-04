CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Piston Power Show is back at the I-X Center in Cleveland and car lovers couldn’t be more revved up! ‘If a piston makes it go, it’s in this show’ according to event planners. This year guests will get to check out over 1000 piston-powered vehicles, 60 vendors and 84 swap meet tables. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton got a sneak peek. Click here to learn more.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction