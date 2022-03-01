Kenny celebrates the ‘paczki’ at Kiedrowski’s

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton celebrates Fat Tuesday surrounded by paczki’s at Kiedrowski’s Bakery in Amherst. The popular Lorain county bakery was founded in 1984 by Tim and Terri Kiedrowski. The family turns Paczki Day into a festive community celebration.

