CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you have ever wondered if the ‘RV life’ is for you, the Outdoor Fall RV Fest is the place to be. Over 250 RV’s are on display outside the I-X Center including the newest 2023 models and vehicles from small units to big motorhomes. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks it out.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction