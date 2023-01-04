CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The 2023 Ohio RV Supershow has over 400 RV’s waiting for you to explore at the newly remodeled Cleveland I-X Center. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton takes a showroom tour and gets a taste of the good life in some amazing recreational vehicles. Click here to learn more about the 2023 Ohio RV Supershow.
Ohio RV Supershow has Kenny itching to get on the road
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
