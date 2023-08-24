CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — New menu items, Browns themed cornhole, cool merch and a great to-go menu are just some of the highlights Cleveland Pioneer is offering for football tailgating season. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits the popular Ohio City restaurant and learns more.https://www.pioneercleveland.com/
New food & fun on the menu at Cleveland Pioneer for football tailgating season
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
