CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It is the largest donation to the Cleveland Museum of Art in the past 60 years.

In 2022, Joseph and Nancy Keithley donated 100 works of art to the museum.

The Keithley’s collection focuses on Impressionist, Post-Impressionist, and modern European and American paintings, according to the museum’s website.

The paintings — which include works from Pierre Bonnard, Maurice Denis, Joan Mitchell, Henri Matise, Pablo Picasso and many others — are the focus of a new exhibit called “Impressionism to Modernism: The Keithley Collection.”

The exhibition runs through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

