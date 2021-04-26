Myles Garrett commissioned it – Kenny introduces us to artist who created it

Kickin' It With Kenny
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Myles Garrett commissioned the artwork and Cleveland artist Glen Infante created the vibrant mural that illuminates the windows of the Cleveland Visitors Center at East 4th Street and Euclid Avenue. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with the talented artist and learned how these #Voices of CLE public art installations hope to leave a lasting mark on anyone who visits the city. Click here to learn more about the Cleveland Visitors Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 I-Team

More I-Team
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral