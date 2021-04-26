CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Myles Garrett commissioned the artwork and Cleveland artist Glen Infante created the vibrant mural that illuminates the windows of the Cleveland Visitors Center at East 4th Street and Euclid Avenue. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with the talented artist and learned how these #Voices of CLE public art installations hope to leave a lasting mark on anyone who visits the city. Click here to learn more about the Cleveland Visitors Center.
Myles Garrett commissioned it – Kenny introduces us to artist who created it
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Myles Garrett commissioned the artwork and Cleveland artist Glen Infante created the vibrant mural that illuminates the windows of the Cleveland Visitors Center at East 4th Street and Euclid Avenue. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with the talented artist and learned how these #Voices of CLE public art installations hope to leave a lasting mark on anyone who visits the city. Click here to learn more about the Cleveland Visitors Center.