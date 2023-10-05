CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The 4th Annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat Fest is back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The festive family friendly event runs through October 29th on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 3pm. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton wears his Halloween costume as he learns about all the different festivities happening this year at the popular event. Click here for ticket information.

