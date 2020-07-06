1  of  5
Breaking News
See the list before you go: These Cleveland-area attractions are requiring face masks
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
WATCH NOW: Newsfeed Now
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at Noon

Local retailer shows Kenny summer fashions and talks coronavirus protocols

Kickin' It With Kenny

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Business is much different these days at Fashions by Fowler. In the age of coronavirus, the local clothing retailer is requiring all customers to wear masks when they come in the store. They’re also slowly reopening to the public — doing business just three days a week.

But the emphasis on fashion is the same. Customers have been able to order from the store’s website throughout the pandemic.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent a socially-distanced morning at the store getting a look at some of the hot trends for summer.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com:

W3Schools

Share this story

FOX 8 I-Team

More I-Team

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral