Local retailer shows Kenny summer fashions and talks coronavirus protocols

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Business is much different these days at Fashions by Fowler. In the age of coronavirus, the local clothing retailer is requiring all customers to wear masks when they come in the store. They’re also slowly reopening to the public — doing business just three days a week.
But the emphasis on fashion is the same. Customers have been able to order from the store’s website throughout the pandemic.
FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent a socially-distanced morning at the store getting a look at some of the hot trends for summer.
