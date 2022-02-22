Local program helps ‘power’ small businesses to grow

(WTRF) -- A mother of four, who was an Uber driver, was found dead of a gunshot wound.

Christi Spicuzza, 38, was found in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 12, about a mile away from where her vehicle was, in Pitcairn, according to Pitcairn police. According to the Allegheny County Police Department, Spicuzza's family reported her missing on February 11 when she didn't return home after taking several Uber fares the night before.