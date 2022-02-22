Local program helps ‘power’ small businesses to grow

Kickin' It With Kenny
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Entrepreneur in Residence Program powered by Huntington Bank is all about helping small business owners grow and take ideas to the next level. The program offers a variety of support including business coaching, financial management, digital technology training and manufacturing help so small businesses can start producing at a larger level. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits the Magnet manufacturing facility to learn more about this valuable program.

