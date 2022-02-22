Local program helps ‘power’ small businesses to grow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Entrepreneur in Residence Program powered by Huntington Bank is all about helping small business owners grow and take ideas to the next level. The program offers a variety of support including business coaching, financial management, digital technology training and manufacturing help so small businesses can start producing at a larger level. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits the Magnet manufacturing facility to learn more about this valuable program.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Dining and Delicious Eats Newsletter