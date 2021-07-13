Local company helps you put unique touches on your gathering

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Want to take your gathering or party to the next level? You might want to call on Borrow Curated Furniture + Design.

The local company will design and set-up furniture and decorations for everything from a backyard barbecue to a more formal event. The company specializes in local, one-of-a-kind designs that you won’t find anywhere else.

You don’t have to purchase the furniture or store it. They’ll bring everything you need to you, set it up, and then take it away.

