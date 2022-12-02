CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — ‘Artists at the Twist’ is a showcase of local Northeastern Ohio artists who’ve come together to hold a special holiday sale of their work. The event happens at The Twist Drill Building at 4700 Lakeside AvenueFox 8’s Kenny Crumpton previews some of the great gifts you can buy at this unique event.

