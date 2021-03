KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Lake Metroparks Farmpark has reopened with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Visitors can see all of the newborn animals and help collect sap from the maple sugar trees. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton highlights some of the fun activities that visitors can enjoy. The Farmpark is open Fridays through Sundays. Click here for more information.

