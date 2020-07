HINCKLEY LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Fishing, boating, hiking — these are just a few of the activities waiting for you at Hinckley Lake in the Cleveland Metroparks. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton brought his life jacket and hiking boots and got an early start on the day as he learned more about some of what the Hinckley Reservation has to offer. Click here to learn more.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction