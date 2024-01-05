CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Winterland Cleveland has caught the attention of Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton. Special events including Bright Night Fire Pit Pop-Ups and Pop-Up Snow Days are just a few of the fun activities meant to draw people downtown during the winter months. Kenny also showcases some downtown living options.
Kenny's toasting the season with all kinds of ideas for downtown winter fun
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
