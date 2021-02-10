Kenny’s rockin’ with the news — Rock Hall announces 2021 Induction nominees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The list is out and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton was at the Rock Hall for firsthand reaction to the news. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its nominees for the 2021 Induction which will be held in Cleveland next Fall. In addition to learning more about the nominees, Kenny also learned about special events happening at the Rock Hall for Black History Month and how fans can cast their pick for who should be inducted into the next class. The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2021 Inductees.

