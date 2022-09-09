CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton was surrounded by talented pioneers at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when the Elyria High School ‘Pioneer’ Marching Band rocked the museum. The band is under the direction of Aaron Putka. The Rock Hall hosted the band this morning and reminds everyone that tickets are on sale for the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony that takes place November 5th at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction