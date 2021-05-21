Kenny’s rockin’ at Blossom — Todd Meany checks off bucket list item

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Todd Meany checked off a ‘bucket list’ item today when his band Ace Molar performed on the stage at Blossom Music Center. Kenny witnessed this exciting experience for Todd and also caught up with folks from Live Nation and The Cleveland Orchestra to learn about upcoming summer concerts at Blossom. Kenny also had the privilege of sitting in on a song with the band. To learn about the Live Nation concerts coming to Blossom click here. To see The Cleveland Orchestra’s 2021 Blossom Music Festival schedule click here.