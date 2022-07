AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Over 300 young racers from all over the country are in Akron, Ohio this week to compete in the 84th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship and all the festivities that accompany the historic event. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with a few of the talented competitors and learned more about just how unique this Akron tradition has become.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction