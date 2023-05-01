NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — High Tea service is just one of the special offerings at Clementine’s Victorian Restaurant in North Olmsted. The charming destination offers over 40 varieties of coffee, 70 differnt teas, a huge selection of beautiful freshly baked sweet treats, plus a menu full of savory dishes. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton didn’t know where to start as he explored the menu. Click here to learn more.
Kenny’s ready for High Tea at Clementine’s Victorian Restaurant
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
