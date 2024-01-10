CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton is ready to take an RV road trip after spending the morning at the Ohio RV Supershow. The show is one of the largest RV shows in the country and has more than 350 brand-new 2024 RV’s ranging from tent campers to two-story vehicles. Click here for more information about the Ohio RV Supershow.
Kenny’s ready for an RV road trip after visiting the Ohio RV Supershow
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
