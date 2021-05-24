Kenny’s on a road trip to Columbus & finds The National Veterans Memorial and Museum a very ‘powerful’ experience

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- It was supposed to improve Cleveland’s image and show the world a city on the rise. But 35 years ago, a monumental event quickly turned disastrous; causing multiple accidents and hampering the search for two missing fishermen in Lake Erie.

“It was like almost a volcano when it went off,” said FOX 8's Neil Zurcher who covered the event, “Just about everything in the world that could go wrong went wrong that weekend.”