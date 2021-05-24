Kenny’s on a road trip to Columbus & finds The National Veterans Memorial and Museum a very ‘powerful’ experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio(WJW) — Did you know there is only one museum in the United States that honors ALL our veterans and it’s located only two and a half hours from Cleveland? Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton takes a road trip to Columbus for a very powerful experience as he visits The National Veterans Memorial and Museum. The museum and memorial takes visitors on an emotional journey as it tells individual stories and shares personal experiences of those men and woman who answered the call of service for our country. For more information about The National Veterans Memorial and Museum click here.