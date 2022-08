CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Adaptive Sports Ohio works to remove barriers for people with disabilities so that they can play sports.

Last year was the 1st year for the organization to have a football league. FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with athletes from the Cleveland Browns Wheelchair Football Team and learned more about what it takes to play on this competitive travel team.

