CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — These folks take the game of cornhole very seriously! Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spends the morning with members of the Cleveland Cornhole Association. The organization welcomes beginners and has members who have advanced to be sponsored, compete in nationals and also play professionally.
Kenny kicks it with some of Cleveland’s top Cornhole competitors
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
