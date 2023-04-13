PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Lake Erie College is known for its equestrian program and is excited to host the 53rd Annual Hunter/Jumper Prix de Ville horse show. For the next two weekends, the Lake Erie College Equestrian Center will provide horse riders with an opportunity to show off their skills in hunter, jumper and dressage events. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton, who is a horse lover himself, previews the event.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction