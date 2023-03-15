HINCKLEY, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a huge Cleveland tradition and also an unofficial sign of Spring — the return of the buzzards to the Hinckley Cleveland Metroparks Reservation. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton put on his binoculars early this morning hoping to be one of the first to spot the unique migratory bird. Click here to learn more about special Buzzard activities happening at the Hinckley Reservation.

