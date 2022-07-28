MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton loves cars, but this morning when he found himself surrounded by collector cars at Harwood Motors, he really felt his passion for beautiful automobiles come to life. From antiques to classics to muscle cars — Harwood Motors offers a wide variety of high-quality collector vehicles and Kenny highlights a few from the collection. Click here to learn more about Harwood Motors.



