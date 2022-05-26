CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Pins Mechanical is a new 27-thousand square foot entertainment complex located in the heart of Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning playing video games, checking out the 12 lanes of bowling and testing his skills in the pinball alley while learning about the variety of adult and family fun you can have at this cool place. To learn more about Pins Mechanical click here.

