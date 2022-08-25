WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) — Bocce players and fans from all over the Midwest are coming to Wickliffe for the 38th Cleveland Challenge Cup of Bocce hosted by the Wickliffe Italian-American Club. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton rolls some bocce balls and learns more about the highly anticipated tournament. The event has become so popular it’s grown into an Italian-American festival with food, live music and lots of family-friendly shows and activities. To learn more click here.

