CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton has his eye on the sky as he previews the 2023 Cleveland National Air Show happening Labor Day weekend at Burke Lakefront Airport. Show highlights include the U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds, a USAF F-22 Raptor and U.S. Navy Super Hornet. Kenny learns about many other aviation related attractions and you can learn more about tickets and the weekend schedule by clicking here.

