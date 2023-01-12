CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gives us a unique perspective behind the scenes of the Disney On Ice: Frozen and Encanto show. Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, the show takes audiences on a spectacular journey through the popular stories with lots of singing, dancing and skating. The show runs through January 15th at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Click here for ticket information.
Kenny’s goes behind the scenes with Disney On Ice
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
