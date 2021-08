(WJW) -- Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson says in a recent Instagram video that there is more evidence supporting the existence of UFOs than for the COVID-19 vaccine being healthy

Chet Hanks posted the video in response to a previous one he shared, captioned "SUPER IMPORTANT PSA GUYS LETS GET THROUGH THIS TOGETHER." He went on to yell "psych!" before saying "I never had COVID...it's the {expletive} flu," during a profanity-laced rant.