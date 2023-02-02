CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Sky Aerial Studio offers aerial fitness, circus arts, dance, and aerial silks for kids and adults in the heart of downtown Cleveland. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gives it a try as he learns more about this unique way to stay in shape. Click here to learn more about Sky Aerial Studio.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Sky Aerial Studio offers aerial fitness, circus arts, dance, and aerial silks for kids and adults in the heart of downtown Cleveland. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gives it a try as he learns more about this unique way to stay in shape. Click here to learn more about Sky Aerial Studio.