DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WJW) -- A police bloodhound named Fred is being credited with finding a 6-year-old girl who had been missing for a month in Tennessee.

According to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, authorities were notified June 16 that the child, Kinzleigh, was last seen by a family member on May 26. She was believed to have been abducted by her father, Nicholas Reeder.