Kenny’s exploring Cleveland’s AsiaTown and encourages you to do the same

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) –Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton is exploring Cleveland’s AsiaTown neighborhood and encourages you to do the same. Kenny is highlighting a unique partnership between Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, Destination Cleveland and Downtown Cleveland Alliance that showcases 16 different neighborhoods in hopes of gathering support for local businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic. The goal of the project is to encourage residents to support locally owned restaurants, shops and hospitality businesses. Click here for more information.

