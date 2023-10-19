KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Holden Arboretum is celebrating the season of Fall in a big way with gorgeous festive displays and themed events happening every weekend in October. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton found himself surrounded by nature as he explores the grounds and learns more about the Fall Forest Fest. Click here for more information.
