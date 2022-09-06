CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Positive ‘Pandemonium’ will transform the campus of Cleveland Public Theatre on September 10th 2022. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gets caught up in all the excitement of theatre, dance, and visual arts as he previews the upcoming fundraiser. Proceeds from the Pandemonium fundraiser benefit CPT’s ‘groundbreaking artistic work and life-changing education programs’. Click here for more information.

