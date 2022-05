HURON, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spends the morning with Farmer Lee Jones at The Chef’s Garden in Huron, Ohio. Kenny toured the farm and learned about the world-respected farming practices Farmer Jones initiated and practices at The Chef’s Garden. He also visited the kitchen of Chef Jamie Simpson from The Culinary Vegetable Institute who creates amazing recipes with produce from The Chef’s Garden.

