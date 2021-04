CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- With Cleveland hosting the 86th NFL Draft this year, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum has curated a brand new exhibit honoring the dynamic history of Super Bowl Halftime Shows. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton walked through 'The Biggest Show on Turf: 55 Years of Halftime Shows' and got goosebumps with some of the priceless artifacts from Aerosmith, Bono, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Prince, and The Weeknd. For more information on the new exhibit click here.