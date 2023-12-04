AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — “Classic Christmas” is this year’s theme at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens in Akron. The popular holiday event Deck The Hall draws visitors of all ages and offers both an indoor and outdoor experience with over one million lights setting the property aglow. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton tours the manor house and gardens to give us an idea of what to expect.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction