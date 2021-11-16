Kenny takes a journey to Cambodia’s Sacred Mountain at Cleveland Museum of Art’s new exhibit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — ‘Revealing Krishna: Journey to Cambodia’s Sacred Mountain’ is a brand new exhibit at the Cleveland Museum of Art that offers visitors a mixed-reality tour experience. Life-size holographs and digital screens take you back in time and on an amazing journey inside the southern Cambodia landscape. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gives us a preview of this breathtaking exhibit that offers visitors a chance to see newly restores Krishna sculptures, both from Cleveland and Phnom Penh on view together for the very first time. Click here to learn more about Revealing Krishna: Journey to Cambodia’s Sacred Mountain.